Sonic Frontiers Reaches 2.5 Million Sales Globally

Sonic Frontiers has reached a big sales milestone, as Sega has revealed that the game has sold 2.5 million copies worldwide since it launched on November 6. Despite some technical issues that were mentioned in several reviews, the "open-zone" appeal of Sonic Frontiers helped it to find a sizable audience across a wide variety of platforms, which includes PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Sega plans to expand Sonic Frontiers next year with free DLC, and the recent roadmap for 2023 includes content such as new playable characters, a photo mode, and more story missions to engage in. There'll also be a new open-zone challenge to take part in, new Koco to collect, and Sonic's birthday to celebrate in 2023. Additionally, on December 21, you'll be able to download the free Holiday Cheer Suit DLC, which gives Sonic some festive threads to dress up in.

While critical consensus did point out several flaws in the ambitious design of Sonic Frontiers, most reviewers did agree that Sega had taken the right step forward for the future of its favorite mascot.

"Sonic Frontiers marks a bold new direction for the series, meshing traditional Sonic action with an open-ended approach to progression and exploration across its semi-open world," Richard Wakeling said in GameSpot's Sonic Frontiers review.