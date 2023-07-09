Sonic Frontiers Gets Big Discount For Prime Day 2023

Sonic's return to the mainstream has been fantastic over the last couple of years. Two successful feature films and a return to form in video game format has brought Sonic back in a big way. If you're looking forward to the upcoming Sonic Superstars but haven't played last year's Sonic Frontiers, now's your chance to save big. Sonic Frontiers is discounted to $35 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch for Prime Day 2023.

A massive collection of "open-zone" gameplay that feels like a mix between Death Stranding and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Sonic Frontiers gives you all the space you need to go fast, strike hard, and collect tons of rings along the way. Available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC, it runs best on newer hardware that can handle the scope of Sega's grand vision for the future of Sonic.

While the big sandboxes are the main event of this game, there's also a delightful number of retro-inspired levels that riff fantastically on Sonic's Sega Genesis glory days, putting a new spin on classic stages.

"Running around at the speed of sound might be a mantra of the fleet-footed hedgehog, but Sonic Frontiers is at its best when you're given time to simply explore," Richard Wakeling wrote in GameSpot's Sonic Frontiers review. "The music is calming and also solemn at times--even if it knows when to burst into life with a punk rock energy--and there's even a fishing minigame that lets you earn rewards while slowing down the pace a step further. It's easy to fall into a zen-like flow as you traverse each island, rattling off objectives as you happen upon them."

