Sonic Frontiers Animated Short Puts The Spotlight On Knuckles

Sonic Frontiers has been a one-hedgehog show since it was revealed, and if you've been wondering where some of the more recognizable faces from the Sega franchise has been, this animated prologue video will reveal what Knuckles the Echidna has been up to. The Guardian of the Master Chaos Emerald on Angel Island, Knuckles finds himself transported to the Starfall Islands where he runs afoul of the robotic Guardians of that land and their mysterious master.

The video produced by Powerhouse Animation Studios features some big-name talent in its production credits, as Sonic Team, composers Tomoya Ohtani and Tee Lopes, Sonic comic book creatives Evan Stanley and Ian Flynn, and Tyson Hesse are all listed as helping make the video a reality.

Hesse, as you might recall, was recruited by Paramount Pictures to lead the overhaul of Sonic's design after the first trailer for the film presented a nightmarish version of the blue blur. Don't worry, Ugly Sonic still has a career in Hollywood.

There's still a few days to go before Sonic races into action, and if you're planning to grab the game on PC, you can save 12% off its price with this Fanatical deal.

For more on Sonic Frontiers, you can check out the skill tree that you can plug points into as you grow the hedgehog's arsenal of high-speed powers. There's also an official speed metal music video for the game called "Vandalize" that is performed by rock band One OK Rock.