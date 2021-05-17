Snag This Razer PC Gaming Bundle For $69 Today (Save $91)
Razer's Power Up Bundle, which includes a keyboard, mouse, and headset, is on sale for more than 50% off today.
Razer make some of the best gaming peripherals out there, and today you can save on one of the company's best bundles. The Razer Power Up Bundle includes everything you need for a new or existing build, with a keyboard, mouse, and headset all inside one package. It's usually $160, but Walmart has discounted the bundle to $69 today.
Razer Power Up Bundle
$69 (was $160)
This Power Up Bundle features the Razer Cynosa Keyboard--a membrane keyboard that features all the staples of a modern gaming keyboard. It's got 16.8 million colors to choose from with its per-key RBG lighting, a spill-proof design that might help if you like snacking while gaming, and a durable plastic chassis that will last for years. It's paired with the Razer Viper, an ambidextrous mouse with a 5G sensor, eight programmable buttons, and Razer's speedflex cable so you don't get tangled up.
The bundle is rounded-off with the Razer Kraken X Lite headset. It's a wired stereo set of cans that features a noise-canceling microphone, 40mm drivers, and a lightweight design that should keep it comfortable through hours of gaming.
If you're looking for even more deals to complete you PC gaming setup, Best Buy has an offer on a 27-inch AOC IPS monitor that is HD and comes with FreeSync support. Plus, catch up on more of today's best deals across tech and gaming.
