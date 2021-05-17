Snag This Razer PC Gaming Bundle For $69 Today (Save $91)

This Power Up Bundle features the Razer Cynosa Keyboard--a membrane keyboard that features all the staples of a modern gaming keyboard. It's got 16.8 million colors to choose from with its per-key RBG lighting, a spill-proof design that might help if you like snacking while gaming, and a durable plastic chassis that will last for years. It's paired with the Razer Viper, an ambidextrous mouse with a 5G sensor, eight programmable buttons, and Razer's speedflex cable so you don't get tangled up.

The bundle is rounded-off with the Razer Kraken X Lite headset. It's a wired stereo set of cans that features a noise-canceling microphone, 40mm drivers, and a lightweight design that should keep it comfortable through hours of gaming.