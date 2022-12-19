Snag This Classic Adventure Game For Free This Week
Broken Sword: Director's Cut is the next game in GOG's winter giveaways.
GOG is giving away a free digital copy of Broken Sword: Director's Cut to anyone with a GOG account. The giveaway is live now and runs until Thursday, December 22 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET.
Broken Sword: Director’s Cut is an enhanced version of the classic point-and-click detective adventure game, Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars. Players control George Stobbart, an American traveling in Paris, and journalist Nico Collard who find themselves suddenly entangled in a global conspiracy after witnessing a mime flee from the scene of a deadly explosion.
The Director’s Cut version remasters the game with hand-animated graphics, enhanced audio, new minigames, an additional chapter with new storylines, and a hint system to help players overcome its more challenging puzzles. The original version of Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars is also included.
To add the game to your GOG library, sign in to GOG’s online store or to the GOG Galaxy app, then click “Add to library” on the GOG Holiday Sale hub or the Broken Sword: Director’s Cut store page. Once the game is added to your account, it’s yours forever, and entirely DRM-free. Don't forget to peruse GOG’s Winter Sale for more year-end deals, too.
