Snag Our 2021 Game Of The Year For Just $20
GameFly has preowned copies of Deathloop for PS5 up for grabs for a super low price.
If you're a PS5 owner who has yet to play Deathloop, GameFly has a great deal right now that's worth taking advantage of. Used copies of Deathloop are available for only $20, which is the best price we can recall. The caveat here is that you're getting a disc that has likely been rented by at least a few other people, but you do get the original box as well as inserts when purchasing games from GameFly. Also, we've had great luck with games bought from GameFly--discs have often looked brand new.
If you're yet to jump into the stylized world of Blackreef, now is the perfect time to do so. Our Deathloop review found it to be one of the most innovative games of 2021--and it ended up walking away with our 2021 Game of the Year award.
"It can't be understated just how impressive it is that Arkane has created a game inspired by multiple 'hardcore' genres like the immersive sim and roguelite, and delivered it in a way that feels approachable to anyone," GameSpot managing editor Tamoor Hussain wrote. "And it's even more impressive that it has done this while enshrining its own identity as a game developer. Everything that the studio's previous games are beloved for can be found in Deathloop, and each piece is executed upon exceptionally well."
