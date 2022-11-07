Snag 14 Star Wars Games For Only $22

You don't have to go to a galaxy far, far away to live your dream of being a noble knight wielding a laser-sword in the name of justice. Whether you're looking to join the Jedi Order, kickstart a rebellion against a tyrannical empire, or experience some outer space dogfighting, there's a Star Wars game that'll fulfill those sci-fi desires of yours.

Over on Fanatical, you can grab a bunch of great Star Wars games at a massively reduced price as part of the retailer's Birthday Bash sale. The main Star Wars Collection on offer has 14 games for $22 and mostly focuses on adventures starring Jedi Knights. It includes Republic Commando, a great action game starring a squad of highly trained Clonetrooper commandos, BioWare's groundbreaking Knights of the Old Republic, and the brilliant Force Unleashed, which was a technical marvel when it first came out. Here's the full list:

  • Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
  • Star Wars: Dark Forces
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith
  • Star Wars: Republic Commando
  • Star Wars: Starfighter
  • Star Wars Clone Wars: Republic Heroes
  • Star Wars The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition
  • Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
  • Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic)
  • Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
  • Star Wars: Empire at War

The second option is a bundle of classic Star Wars games at Fanatical for $8.79. These are mostly aerial combat games, but the bundle also has the underrated Galactic Battlegrounds strategy games listed. Imagine Age of Empires II with lasers and X-Wings, and you'll have good idea of what to expect from this collection:

See at Fanatical
  • Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition
  • Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition
  • Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance
  • Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter Balance of Power campaigns
  • Star Wars: Rebellion
  • Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds Saga
  • Star Wars: Rebel Assault I and II
  • Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D

The final bundle is essentially a smaller version of the top Star Wars collection, but entirely focused on Jedi knights. You'll get the following games for $4.39:

  • Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
  • Star Wars: Dark Forces
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith

Each one of these game collections has been discounted by 78%, so that's a whole bunch of Star Wars for a great deal. Just remember, Republic Credits are no good when it comes to paying for these bargains.

