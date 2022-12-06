Snag 10 Anime Games For Just $15 With This Limited-Time Bundle

Fanatical’s new Build your own Bento Bundle is an awesome deal for fans of anime-inspired games. Customers can select up to 10 PC games for just $15, though you can opt for just three games for $6 or five games for $9 if you want. You also get a 5% off coupon to use on future Fanatical purchases.

There are 17 games to pick from for your Bento Bundle, including 1-on-1 fighting games like Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign- and Chaos Code: New Sign of Catastrophe, as well as beat-em-ups like Fight’N Rage and Dusk Diver.

If you’re looking for something a bit meatier, there are narrative-focused RPGs Tokyo Xanadu eX+ and Sword & Fairy 6, while Zengeon satisfy cravings for rogue-inspired dungeon crawls.

There’s plenty more to fill out Bento Bundle, including horror-themed visual novels Spirit Hunter: NG and Spirit Hunter: Death Mark, strategy games like Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story, Bishojo shooters like Gal*Gun: Double Peace, and many others. Check out the full list below, or pop over to Fanatical to start assembling your bundle and see what other deals are available--such as this bundle for 8 Steam Deck-verified PC games for just $10.

Disclaimer: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom.

Fanatical’s Build Your Own Bento Bundle