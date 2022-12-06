Snag 10 Anime Games For Just $15 With This Limited-Time Bundle
Mix and match from a list of RPGs, visual novels, shooters, brawlers, and more.
Fanatical’s new Build your own Bento Bundle is an awesome deal for fans of anime-inspired games. Customers can select up to 10 PC games for just $15, though you can opt for just three games for $6 or five games for $9 if you want. You also get a 5% off coupon to use on future Fanatical purchases.
There are 17 games to pick from for your Bento Bundle, including 1-on-1 fighting games like Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign- and Chaos Code: New Sign of Catastrophe, as well as beat-em-ups like Fight’N Rage and Dusk Diver.
If you’re looking for something a bit meatier, there are narrative-focused RPGs Tokyo Xanadu eX+ and Sword & Fairy 6, while Zengeon satisfy cravings for rogue-inspired dungeon crawls.
There’s plenty more to fill out Bento Bundle, including horror-themed visual novels Spirit Hunter: NG and Spirit Hunter: Death Mark, strategy games like Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story, Bishojo shooters like Gal*Gun: Double Peace, and many others. Check out the full list below, or pop over to Fanatical to start assembling your bundle and see what other deals are available--such as this bundle for 8 Steam Deck-verified PC games for just $10.
Disclaimer: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom.
Fanatical’s Build Your Own Bento Bundle
- Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!
- Chaos Code: New Sign of Catastrophe
- Dusk Diver
- Empire of Angels IV
- Fight’N Rage
- Gal*Gun: Double Peace
- Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign-
- Gun Gun Pixies
- Nigate Tale
- Spirit Hunter: Death Mark
- Spirit Hunter: NG
- Sword & Fairy 6
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+
- Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story
- White Day: A Labyrinth Named School
- Xuan-Yuan Sword: The Gate of Firmament
- Zengeon
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Preorder Pokemon Scarlet And Violet For Less Than $50
- Preorder Bayonetta 3 At A Big Discount
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate Discounted To Just $40
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (2)
- Gotham Knights Preorders Discounted Ahead Of Tomorrow's Launch
- Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller Is Only $100 Right Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation