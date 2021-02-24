Smash Bros. Ultimate Is Adding Bravely Default 2 Spirits This Week

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is celebrating this week's launch of Bravely Default II with a new Spirit Board event. The event kicks off at 10 PM PT tomorrow, February 25, and introduces the four Heroes of Light from Square Enix's newest Switch RPG as Spirits.

The heroes are paired up to make two different Spirits: Seth & Gloria and Elvis & Adelle. Each of those will appear periodically on the Spirit Board throughout the event. You'll also earn extra Spirit Points each time you defeat the new Bravely Default Spirits. The event runs until 10 PM PT on March 2.

Bravely Default II launches for Switch on February 26. Despite the number in its title, it's actually the third proper installment in its series thus far, following the original Bravely Default and its sequel, Bravely Second. Bravely Default II is also a self-contained adventure, featuring an original cast of characters and story.

Ahead of Bravely Default II's release, Square Enix recently shared a new trailer explaining the game's battle system. A free demo for the game is also available on the Switch eShop, and everyone who downloads it before Bravely Default II launches will earn 100 bonus My Nintendo Platinum points. You can read more about the upcoming RPG in our Bravely Default II preorder guide.

Smash Bros. Ultimate's next DLC fighters are Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2. The newcomers were first revealed during Nintendo's February 2021 Direct presentation, and game director Masahiro Sakurai will give us an in-depth look at them during a dedicated Smash Bros. stream next week, on March 4. The two-in-one character is slated to arrive sometime next month.