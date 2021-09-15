Sledgehammer Games Teases Call Of Duty: Vanguard Comics

Sledgehammer Games has teased a comic book for New York Comic Con based on the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard. Teased in a tweet, Sledgehammer Games wrote "see you at NYCC," with an image of a comic book cover titled Call of Duty Vanguard.

The comic cover doesn't include any other text but has an image of Lieutenant Polina Petrova surrounded by dead German soldiers. Petrova, a Russian sniper and one of the four protagonists of the Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign, was also the playable character in the campaign demo shown during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021.

See you at NYCC 👀 pic.twitter.com/T4KW04ZFd6 — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) September 15, 2021

A follow-up tweet states that people who attend the Sledgehammer Games panel during New York Comic Con will receive an exclusive issue of the Call of Duty: Vanguard comic highlighting how Polina was recruited into the special forces. The panel is called "Navigating a Narrative Minefield: Writing a Call of Duty Story Across Video Games and Comics," and based on the description, it sounds like Sledgehammer will be releasing comics for all of the protagonists in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

New York Comic Con takes place October 7-10, about a month prior to Call of Duty: Vanguard's release, so these comics might be released as a build-up to the game's full release. All of this comes amid an ongoing discrimination lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, alleging the company has a "frat boy" culture.

Call of Duty: Vanguard releases on November 5 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.