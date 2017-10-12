Six Things We Wish We Knew Before Starting Evil Within 2

Bethesda's horror sequel The Evil Within 2 from Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami, is tomorrow on the appropriately scary date of Friday the 13th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Part of what makes the game scary is that you have to strategically manage resources. You cannot always go in guns-blazing. To help you on your way, GameSpot's Jean-Luc put together a video that calls out six things you should know before starting.

In the video, he covers things like hunting for resources, exploring the world around you and unlocking the "bottle break" perk as soon as you can. This ability allows you to smash a bottle onto an enemy's head to break free of their clutches. Making use of the environment around you can also help. For example, you can kick over an oil drum, let the oil spill, and then shoot it to set the ground ablaze, killing your foes in the process. Check out the video above to see all six of Jean-Luc's tips for getting started.

Keep checking back with GameSpot to learn more about The Evil Within 2. We'll have a full review coming up in the days ahead. In other news, we recently discovered that when you beat The Evil Within 2, it brings back a controversial part of the first game.

Mikami, who directed the first game and is a producer on the sequel, has said he is interested in porting the game to Nintendo Switch. Bethesda is already working on Switch ports of Skyrim, Doom, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

Additionally, Bethesda has announced a new charity campaign themed around The Evil Within 2. Titled "The Good Within," the fundraising campaign is raising money on CrowdRise to support the American Red Cross's disaster and humanitarian relief efforts globally.