Simpsons Arcade1Up Cabinet Gets Massive Discount For Black Friday
Save more than 50% on this arcade cabinet that even comes with a matching stool.
Arcades might be a rare sight these days, but that doesn't mean that you can't bring that magic to your home. As part of its Black Friday deals, Target has slashed the price on a true arcade classic, the coin-munching 1991 Simpsons game that recently got an authentic replica from specialist company Arcade1Up.
Like the original Simpsons arcade game, this one features the most famous family in Springfield busting heads all over town. You'll be able to play as either Homer, Marge, Bart, or Lisa, and there's room for four players to team up and save the day. Simpsons Bowling is also included in this cabinet, which comes complete with a custom riser, lit marquee sign, and a molded coin slot.
Even better, there's a modern touch of Wi-Fi built into the cabinet, so you can join up with fellow arcade fans around the world to have some multiplayer fun. Usually $700, this arcade stand is going for just $300 right now. It even comes with a custom pub stool and tin wall sign to help complete the arcade look in your home.
