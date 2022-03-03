Sifu Has Sold Over 1 Million Copies, Latest Patch Adds Chinese Voiceovers

Three weeks after launch, kung fu action game Sifu has sold over 1 million copies so far. Developed by Sloclap, the challenging brawler has only been completed by 15% of its players so far, according to trophy stats, as the game's difficulty makes each fight a strategic and fast-paced experience.

"We are thrilled by the reception of Sifu from both fans and press alike," executive producer Pierre Tarno said in a press release. "We set out to create an authentic, kung fu action game that paid homage to our favorite kung fu films. We're thankful for our fans around the world but we are especially humbled by the incredible reception the game has had in China. Our internal metric of success was how well the game was received there and knowing that fans in China are the largest segment of our sales outside of North America and the positive reviews from Chinese critics means a lot to us."

The latest patch is now live on PC, and will be coming to PlayStation consoles on March 7.

Sifu Patch 1.07 Notes

Mandarin Chinese voice-overs added to the game.

Multiple exploits and infinite loops fixed.

Multiple camera collision issues fixed.

Shrine unlocks now always saved when finishing a level.

If you missed it when it launched last month on PS5, PS4, and PC via the Epic Games Store, Sifu features you as a young master of a style of kung fu known as Pak Mei, out for revenge against the people responsible for the murder of your family.

"There are memorable moments that stand out throughout, such as the boss fights and an enjoyable recreation of the iconic hallway scene from Oldboy, but it's Sifu's combat that shines through most brightly," Richard Wakeling said in GameSpot's Sifu review.