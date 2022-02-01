Shattered Realm Rotation Makes It Easier To Catch Up On Destiny 2 Season Of The Lost

Season of the Lost ends in a few days and if you're hopping back on to Destiny 2 to prepare for The Witch Queen, you're in luck. Bungie posted a notice in-game that the Shattered Realm and the Ascendant Anchors will now follow a daily rotation.

The Shattered Realm activity is broken into three locations, each with its own secrets and challenges. Throughout the rest of the season, the location of the Shattered Realm changed each week. The new daily rotation makes it easier to knock out all the story missions quickly, since the season is set to end on February 22.

In the Shattered Realm, players enter the Ley Line Conjunction to align the beacons and save the lost Techeuns. Players can update their abilities through the Wayfinder's Compass at the H.E.L.M. to find secrets hidden in each Realm.

The three Shattered Realm locations are:

Forest of Echoes with patrol Ascendant Anchors on the EDZ.

Debris of Dreams with patrol Ascendant Anchors on the Tangled Shore.

Ruins of Wrath with patrol Ascendant Anchors on the Moon.

This change can help players accomplish more Seasonal Challenges and completion of the Season of the Lost Triumph Seal called Realmwalker. Realmwalker requires players to enter the Shattered Realm to beat the activity in Legendary difficulty, discover data caches, and solve hidden mysteries with Techeun abilities in each Realm.

Season of the Lost will officially end when The Witch Queen launches and introduces the new season. Since The Witch Queen expansion marks the beginning of Destiny 2 Year 5, Year 4 seasons will be removed from the game.