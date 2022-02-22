Shadow Warrior 3 Will Be PlayStation Now's First Day One Launch Title

Shadow Warrior 3 will be a PlayStation Now title when it launches on March 1.

The news was shared with little fanfare via a PlayStation Blog post, but it's actually a rather notable step into uncharted territory for PlayStation Now, as Shadow Warrior 3 will be the very first day one launch title on Sony's streaming service.

This is certainly a great opportunity for subscribers to play Shadow Warrior 3 at no additional cost, and it's not a completely unusual move from Sony given recent reports that it has been developing a new service--codenamed Spartacus--to compete with Xbox Game Pass. It's very possible that the company is testing the waters of day one launches with Shadow Warrior 3 before rolling out a much more substantial plan.

Sony has yet to formally announce Project Spartacus, but it is expected to be revealed by or before Spring 2022 and is said to feature multiple tiers, including one with access to a backward compatibility catalog that would feature PS1, PS2, and PS3 titles. For the time being, PlayStation Now costs $60 per year and grants users the ability to stream a selection of games ranging from rather old to relatively recent.

Shadow Warrior 3 launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 1.