Shadow Warrior 3 Will Be PlayStation Now's First Day One Launch Title

Could Sony be testing the waters for Project Spartacus?

By on

1 Comments

Shadow Warrior 3 will be a PlayStation Now title when it launches on March 1.

The news was shared with little fanfare via a PlayStation Blog post, but it's actually a rather notable step into uncharted territory for PlayStation Now, as Shadow Warrior 3 will be the very first day one launch title on Sony's streaming service.

Click To Unmute
  1. Elden Ring - Everything To Know
  2. Steam Deck - Everything To Know
  3. So You've Decided To Play Destiny 2...
  4. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Launch Day Livestream
  5. Pokémon Day 2022 Bringing New Announcements | GameSpot News
  6. Street Fighter 6 Announcement Teaser Trailer
  7. The Real History Behind The Witcher’s Silver Sword - Loadout
  8. Capcom Fighting Collection - Announcement Trailer
  9. Call of Duty: Mobile - S2 New Scorestreak | Chopper Gunner
  10. Call of Duty: Mobile - Introducing Hardhat
  11. Destiny 2: Season of the Lost - "Freed" Cinematic
  12. Soul Hackers 2 — Announce Trailer | PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Shadow Warrior 3 Looks Like Doom With Ninjas

This is certainly a great opportunity for subscribers to play Shadow Warrior 3 at no additional cost, and it's not a completely unusual move from Sony given recent reports that it has been developing a new service--codenamed Spartacus--to compete with Xbox Game Pass. It's very possible that the company is testing the waters of day one launches with Shadow Warrior 3 before rolling out a much more substantial plan.

Sony has yet to formally announce Project Spartacus, but it is expected to be revealed by or before Spring 2022 and is said to feature multiple tiers, including one with access to a backward compatibility catalog that would feature PS1, PS2, and PS3 titles. For the time being, PlayStation Now costs $60 per year and grants users the ability to stream a selection of games ranging from rather old to relatively recent.

Shadow Warrior 3 launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 1.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Shadow Warrior 3
PlayStation 4
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)