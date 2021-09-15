Tracing The Stars Week 4 New Game Pass Games Fortnite Color Bottle Locations Deathloop Review PS5 Restock Tracker Fortnite NPC Locations
Send Margaret Thatcher Back To Hell In This Free Game

The Iron Lady is back, and it's time to reshuffle her cabinet back into hell.

By

Comments

Video games have long pitted people against some of the greatest horrors ever devised by mortal imagination, ranging from biblical big bads such as the devil to more realistic foes such as a cybernetically-enhanced Adolf Hitler, but even they pale in comparison to the true evil of a British prime minister brought back from the dead.

Thatcher's Techbase is that game, as you'll explore the tenth circle of Hell--the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland--to put an end to Margaret Thatcher's latest reign of darkness.

The best part is that the game is entirely free, and also features a soundtrack by Barry "Epoch" Topping, the composer of soundtracks for games such as Paradise Killer and Jack B. Nimble. The nightmare fuel brainchild of Jim Purvis, Thatcher's Techbase can be downloaded from this website and features five levels of difficulty, as well as support for co-op and deathmatch play.

Historically, Thatcher was prime minister of Britain from 1979-1990 and was known as the Iron Lady for her uncompromising attitude during her career. A polarizing figure with a complicated legacy, Thatcher passed away in 2013.

This isn't the first time that Thatcher has been brought back from the dead, as back in 2020 current British prime minister Boris Johnson bungled a necromantic ritual to summon Winston Churchill and got the Iron Lady instead.

