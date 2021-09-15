Send Margaret Thatcher Back To Hell In This Free Game

Video games have long pitted people against some of the greatest horrors ever devised by mortal imagination, ranging from biblical big bads such as the devil to more realistic foes such as a cybernetically-enhanced Adolf Hitler, but even they pale in comparison to the true evil of a British prime minister brought back from the dead.

Thatcher's Techbase is that game, as you'll explore the tenth circle of Hell--the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland--to put an end to Margaret Thatcher's latest reign of darkness.

On September 24th, Margaret Thatcher will rise from her grave. Only you can send her back to Hell.



3D: Doom Daddy Digital is proud to present 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐑'𝐒 𝐓𝐄𝐂𝐇𝐁𝐀𝐒𝐄, a new 𝙳𝙾𝙾𝙼 adventure for PC, Mac, Linux and whatever the hell you want to try running it on. pic.twitter.com/ssSwk45EoS — Dr. Doom Daddy (@letshugbro) September 15, 2021

The best part is that the game is entirely free, and also features a soundtrack by Barry "Epoch" Topping, the composer of soundtracks for games such as Paradise Killer and Jack B. Nimble. The nightmare fuel brainchild of Jim Purvis, Thatcher's Techbase can be downloaded from this website and features five levels of difficulty, as well as support for co-op and deathmatch play.

Historically, Thatcher was prime minister of Britain from 1979-1990 and was known as the Iron Lady for her uncompromising attitude during her career. A polarizing figure with a complicated legacy, Thatcher passed away in 2013.

This isn't the first time that Thatcher has been brought back from the dead, as back in 2020 current British prime minister Boris Johnson bungled a necromantic ritual to summon Winston Churchill and got the Iron Lady instead.