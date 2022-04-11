Select Switch Exclusives Discounted To Only $40

Several Nintendo Switch exclusives are getting big price cuts at Amazon today, with Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and more all on sale for $40 or less. Switch exclusives don't often see promotions like this, so be sure to swing by and check out the discounts while you can. If Amazon runs out of inventory, you can hop over to Best Buy and GameStop--which are offering similar promotions on both physical at digital versions of the games.

Splatoon 3 is still slated for a Summer 2022 arrival, so now is a great time to catch up on the action with Splatoon 2. The paint-filled, third-person shooter offers a variety of competitive multiplayer modes and a fun single-player campaign, and snagging the game for just $40 is a nice deal.

Breath of the Wild 2, meanwhile, was delayed to 2023, giving you more than enough time to check out the original and explore the sweeping open world of Hyrule. Arguably the largest Zelda game to date, Breath of the Wild gives you the freedom to tackle its quests as you see fit and brings new flexibility to combat with its arsenal of versatile (and breakable) weapons. It won our Game of the Year award in 2017 and remains one of the best Switch games (arguably the best) all these years later.

Be sure to check out the full catalog below before the sales disappear.

The best Switch game deals at Amazon