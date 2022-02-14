The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Select PlayStation Exclusives Are Discounted To Great Prices
The savings are spread out through a variety of retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, and GameStop.
PlayStation titles are seeing discounts at a wide variety of retailers today, with Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart all offering big price cuts. Included in the numerous sales are exclusives such as Death Stranding, Days Gone, and The Last of Us Part II, among others.
Returnal is one of the newest games in the promotion, currently discounted to $50, down from $70. It's one of the better prices we've seen for Returnal since it launched last year, and anyone looking for a challenge should swing by Amazon and check out the promotion. There's no indication as to how long this price will last, so be sure to take advantage of the savings while you can.
If you're looking for something a bit more relaxed, you'll find Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Everybody's Golf VR, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart listed for a discount. Rift Apart has seen a bunch of impressive price cuts lately, but it's still a bargain at $50.
We've pulled together a few standout PlayStation deals across all retailers--however, every retailer's catalog is a bit different, so swing by each storefront and check out the savings before they disappear.
Best PlayStation deals
-
Back 4 Blood
-- $25 ($
50)
-
Days Gone
-- $20 ($
40)
-
Death Stranding
-- $20 ($
26)
-
Demon's Souls
-- $40 ($
70)
-
Destruction AllStars
-- $15 ($
20)
-
Everybody's Golf VR
-- $10 ($
30)
-
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
-- $50 ($
70)
-
The Last of Us Part II
-- $20 ($
40)
-
The Lego Marvel Collection
-- $15 ($
20)
-
Madden NFL 22
-- $40 ($
70)
-
Marvel's Iron Man VR
-- $10 ($
40)
-
MLB The Show 21
-- $20 ($
40)
-
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition
-- $30 ($
40)
-
NBA 2K22
-- $25 ($
60)
-
Nioh 2
-- $14 ($
40)
-
The Nioh Collection
-- $40 ($
70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart -- $50 (
$70)
-
Returnal
-- $50 ($
70)
-
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
-- $30 ($
60)
-
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
-- $30 ($
50)
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Best Nintendo Switch Deals In February 2022
- Amazon Prime Members Can Snag 5 Free Games This Month
- Best PlayStation Deals In February 2022
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (2)
- Series X Restock Tracker
- This Week's Free Game At Epic Is Live Now
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation