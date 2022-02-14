The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Select PlayStation Exclusives Are Discounted To Great Prices

The savings are spread out through a variety of retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, and GameStop.

By on

Comments

PlayStation titles are seeing discounts at a wide variety of retailers today, with Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart all offering big price cuts. Included in the numerous sales are exclusives such as Death Stranding, Days Gone, and The Last of Us Part II, among others.

Returnal is one of the newest games in the promotion, currently discounted to $50, down from $70. It's one of the better prices we've seen for Returnal since it launched last year, and anyone looking for a challenge should swing by Amazon and check out the promotion. There's no indication as to how long this price will last, so be sure to take advantage of the savings while you can.

If you're looking for something a bit more relaxed, you'll find Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Everybody's Golf VR, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart listed for a discount. Rift Apart has seen a bunch of impressive price cuts lately, but it's still a bargain at $50.

We've pulled together a few standout PlayStation deals across all retailers--however, every retailer's catalog is a bit different, so swing by each storefront and check out the savings before they disappear.

See all deals on Amazon

Best PlayStation deals

Jon Bitner on Google+

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)