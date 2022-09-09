Sega Genesis-Era Gargoyles Game Is Getting Remastered

Gargoyles, the '90s-era ABC cartoon that spun off into a video game, is unexpectedly coming back into the limelight with Gargoyles Remastered. The game was revealed briefly during the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, though no new imagery was shown.

In fact, virtually no details on the game were shared at all, beyond the game existing in the first place. It seems we'll need to wait some time more to find out what platforms it'll hit, when it'll hit them, or what it even looks like--a modern remastered video game can mean many different things depending on the project.

For now, Gargoyles fans--or fans or retro 2D games, can look forward to learning more about this surprise game announcement, though the lack of details would indicate you'll be waiting past the new year.