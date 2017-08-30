See The Animated Comic Cover For DC's Doomsday Clock

This November, the highly-anticipated miniseries Doomsday Clock will hit comic shops. Today, DC revealed the lenticular cover for the first issue, which features Watchmen's Rorschach, whose mask morphs into the logos for Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

The issue, as seen above, uses existing artwork from Watchmen artist Dave Gibbons. The cover is actually animated as you tilt the comic while looking at it. DC has produced lenticular covers for other landmark moments, like Rebirth and Futures End.

Doomsday Clock will combine the DC and Watchmen worlds for the first time, and it will take place one year in the future from current continuity. While DC is playing its cards close to its chest, writer Geoff Johns said readers will know what the book is about from the first page of the first issue. Obviously, by looking at the logo for the comic, it has something to do with Superman and a countdown to something dealing with the Man of Steel. We'll learn more about this story a few months from now.

You can the lenticular cover for Doomsday Clock #1 from comic shops on November 22.