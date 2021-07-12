Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Gaming Chair Review: First In Class, Again

Secretlab has done it again. Rather than resting on its laurels (or chairs), the leading gaming chair manufacturer has refined the design of its Titan Evo 2022 Series to create a marked improvement over its 2020 Series, which already sat atop our best gaming chairs list. Better ergonomics, refined materials, and more customization make Secretlab's Titan Evo a standout upgrade.

The new Secretlab lineup

Right out of the gate, the Secretlab 2022 Series solves one of the issues with the previous lineup. Secretlab is only producing one design for the 2022 series: the Titan Evo. Despite this change, the 2022 Series will actually fit more users, as it's available in small, regular, and extra-large sizes. The reason why this distinction is important is because previously Secretlab's Omega and Titan Series chairs had a feature difference: the Titan had an adjustable lumbar dial and the Omega didn't. This meant users who needed the smaller Omega chair missed out on a big ergonomic feature, being forced to use a separate lumbar pillow instead.

Both the leatherette and SoftWeave materials have been updated for the Titan Evo

Now, regardless of the size of the chair, you get the same exact features. For reference, the small Titan Evo is more compact than the Omega, the regular falls in between the old Titan and Omega, and the extra large is about the same size as the Titan XL. The size changes will be most notable for those who felt the Omega was too big and for users who fit somewhere in the middle.

Stylish yet professional design

Although Secretlab popularized the racing seat-style look, the company has always managed to make its chairs look elegant and professional as well. Yes, they look great in a gaming room, but they also retain a clean presentation that blends in well at the office. The new colors and materials enhance the look of Secretlab's 2022 Series.

There are three different materials to choose from: NEO Hybrid Leatherette, SoftWeave Plus fabric, and NAPA Leather. The NEO Hybrid Leatherette model replaces the Prime 2.0 leather, and Secretlab claims it's 12 times more durable than the previous PU leather. Hybrid Leatherette chairs are available in Ash, Black, Classic, Royal, and Stealth. I can't comment on the feel of the new leatherette compared to the old, as I haven't tried it for myself.

The SoftWeave Plus material is layered with intricate patterns and colors

I tested one of the SoftWeave Plus models for the purpose of this review. Secretlab used a new automated weaving technique which allows for finer details and more complex patterns in the design. From a distance, the SoftWeave's intricate textile designs may not look that different from the previous generation, but up close you can really tell. Gradient patterns on the shoulder wings provide contrast from the rest of the chair, and colors are richer and fuller overall. The SoftWeave Plus model is available in six colors: Black, Arctic White, Frost Blue, Plush Pink, Cookies and Cream, and Mint Green.

Secretlab also made improvements to the headrest and 4D armrests. The memory foam head-and-neck pillow is magnetic. In addition to having a simpler look without the need for straps to wrap around the chair, it can be moved more easily and has a more supple, form-fitting design. The memory foam armrests are also magnetic and snap into place with ease. Secretlab is planning on making more armrest models with different materials that can be purchased and swapped in place within seconds.

Superior ergonomics

I have to admit, I was skeptical that I would even notice the difference between my 2020 Series and the new Titan Evo. While the presentation of the Titan Evo is noticeably enhanced, the general shape is quite similar. The measurements are slightly different in plenty of spots, but to the naked eye, the Titan Evo doesn't appear to be all that different when it comes to ergonomics.

That's what makes the 2022 Series so impressive. It retains the beloved look Secretlab is known for while improving the sitting experience in virtually every way.

To me, the seat itself and the lumbar support are the most important aspects of a gaming chair. The Titan Evo's wide pebble seat base has a subtle curvature that conforms to your body while automatically nudging you to the center. At first, the seat felt firmer to me than the 2020 Series, but this actually helps when sitting for long periods of time. After eight-plus hours of sitting on the 2020 Series, my bottom sometimes ached--a common problem with many office and gaming chairs. Weeks of testing has led me to conclude that the slightly firmer seat base provides better support for long durations while keeping the comfy, plush feel that comes with cooling gel memory foam. It's also an improved chair if you tend to wiggle a lot. Some gaming chairs are really only comfortable when sitting in the "designed" position, but the Titan Evo still provides optimal support if you tend to move off-center or sway regularly. The wings on the seat gently support your thighs, and the curved front portion reduces tension on your knees and legs.

The integrated lumbar system provides ample support for your lower back and spine.

Many gaming chairs have separate lumbar cushions or even built-in pillows (like the Razer Iskur) that basically scream, "This will help your back." The Titan Evo, like the 2020 Titan, has a much more subtle lumbar support system--at least from a visual perspective. Without sitting in the chair, you can't even tell that there are mechanisms at work to support your spine and lower back. But it's definitely there, and it's improved in the Titan Evo. Secretlab's new lumbar system is called the 4-way L-adapt. What's most interesting about this system is that it contours to your position. If you move a little right, the mechanisms inside the chair gradually shift with you. Regardless of whether you have perfect posture or if you're prone to slouching, the lumbar system provides great support. There are also two dials that manually alter the lumbar mechanism to fit your preferred settings. One of the dials alters the degree of curvature while the other adjusts the position vertically.

The Titan Evo also has levers to adjust height, tilt, and reclining angle. These operate the same as previous Secretlab chairs, but their positions and angles have been reconfigured to make it less of a strain to make adjustments. I don't adjust my gaming chairs very often, but I did notice that when I was making changes, the controls were in more natural spots.

The chair's base and casters keep the same general design of the 2020, though Secretlab says the hydraulics system is shorter, which can make it more suitable for those who want their chairs to be lower to the ground.

Build: It's the little things

When you buy an expensive gaming chair--or any product for that matter--unboxing and assembly is an underrated aspect of the overall experience. Secretlab does a stellar job of clearly outlining the assembly instructions in 15 steps. All of the components are carefully packaged, with separate boxes for smaller parts like the armrest cushions, casters, and included toolkit. It only took me about 10 minutes to put the Titan Evo together. While you will likely only assemble a gaming chair once, it's always nice to have a great first impression.

Price: Is it worth upgrading?

The Titan Evo 2022 varies in price depending on the size of the chair and the materials. The NEO Hybrid Leatherette model is available for $429, $449, or $499. The SoftWeave Plus model is a tad more expensive at $449, $469, and $519. The 2020 Series, both the Omega and Titan, were less expensive than the 2022 Series. That said, the Titan Evo still falls squarely in the mid-tier price range for gaming chairs while being every bit as good as chairs that cost hundreds of dollars more.

While there are plenty of budget gaming chairs that might work for you, they almost always come with sacrifices to hit those lower price points. Usually, this means issues with durability due to cheaper components. Secretlab's chairs are built to last for years, which means that if you have a 2020 Series, chances are it still looks and feels brand new. While the improvements to the Titan Evo make it a better gaming chair in just about every way, it's probably not worth upgrading to the Titan Evo if you already have a Secretlab chair.

But if you're in the market for a gaming chair, the Titan Evo is definitely worth the investment.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 key specs

Small Regular XL Weight: 73.9 pounds Weight: 76.1 pounds Weight: 82.7 pounds Chair cover material: three options Chair cover material: three options Chair cover material: three options Frame: Steel Frame: Steel Frame: Steel Adjustable back angle: 165 degrees Adjustable back angle: 165 degrees Adjustable back angle: 165 degrees Armrests: 4D magnetic Armrests: 4D magnetic Armrests: 4D magnetic Recommended weight: <200 pounds (max 285) Recommended weight: <220 pounds (max 285) Recommended weight: 175-395 pounds Recommended height: 4'11" to 5'6" Recommended height: 5'7" to 6'2" Recommended height: 5'11" to 6'9"

The bottom line

Secretlab's Titan Evo 2022 is the company's best gaming chair yet. From a design standpoint, Secretlab has never produced a more professional and stylish chair. Premium materials, especially the new SoftWeave Plus fabric, give it a unique appearance and feel. Making the Titan Evo the only Secretlab model is a smart move, as it opens up all of the great features to more users thanks to three different sizes. It is ergonomically designed with superb lumbar support and seat cushion, and it's highly adjustable to fit your needs. Bells and whistles like the magnetic head pillow and armrests are a nice touch. Once again, Secretlab has created a gaming chair that is at the top of its class in this price range.

The good

Excellent ergonomic design

Premium look and feel thanks to updated fabric materials

All of the features are available in every size

Improved head pillow (magnets are cool)

The bad

N/A

About the author: Steven Petite spent multiple weeks sitting on the Titan Evo 2022 for eight-plus hours every day. His back and bottom have thanked him kindly. Secretlab provided the Titan Evo 2022 for the review.