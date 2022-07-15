Sea Of Thieves Season 7 Delayed Slightly, Now Coming In August

Sea of Thieves Season 7 is on the way, but it won't come into port on schedule. Developer Rare has announced that Season 7 will now arrive on August 4. This is a small delay from the previously announced July 21 release date for Season 7.

The big-ticket item in Season 7 is "Captaincy," which, as its name suggests, allows players to become captains of a ship. Season 7 also allows players to name their ship.

Explaining the delay, Rare said in a blog post that it will spend the additional time working on polish and quality.

"As we started getting closer to the originally stated release date, it became apparent that things were coming in hotter than we liked and there was a real risk of not delivering to the quality and polish we expect, as well as putting undue pressure across the team to get it all over the line," Rare said. "We understand this will be disappointing for those of you who are eagerly awaiting this update, and we appreciate your patience with this change."

Season 6 began in March, so fans have been waiting for some time for the next season. Also coming to Sea of Thieves in August is the next Adventure, A Hunter's Cry, which launches on August 18. More details on this will apparently be announced later.

The 10 Best Free Xbox One Games See More

"Running Sea of Thieves as an ongoing live experience is still a journey where we learn new things every day, but we will always consider what is the best course of action for the players and our development team alike," Rare said. "We believe the decision to shift this release is absolutely the right one to deliver the best experience for you all, while ensuring we continue to operate with a healthy and sustainable approach."

Sea of Thieves is available on Xbox Game Pass for console, cloud, and PC. The game has been a big hit for Xbox, reaching more than 25 million players.