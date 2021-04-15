Sea Of Thieves Season 2: Patch Notes, New Forts, And Boatloads Of Cosmetics

The second season for Sea of Thieves is now available for players to access, and brings with it chests full of new content. Besides the expected 100 extra levels of rewards to unlock, scallywags across the seas can expect to find new ways to make some cash, either by trading or fighting.

Looking through the game's patch notes, players can find a host of bug fixes, as well as some added accessibility options that alter text in-game. However, the real meat of today's update is the introduction of Forts of Fortune and the addition of new cosmetics. You can find a full list of patch notes down below. The season two update for Sea of Thieves also won't take up too much space on your various drives. Here are the season two update file sizes on various platforms.

Xbox Series X: 5.1 GB

Xbox Series S: 3.65 GB

Xbox One X: 5.1 GB

Xbox One: 3.65 GB

Windows 10: 6.39 GB

Steam: 4.61 GB

Forts of Fortune are new, more difficult versions of Sea of Thieves' Skeleton Forts. These islands are marked by an ominous red skull-shaped cloud, and shouldn't be a common find. Anyone that spots one of these clouds while they're on the seas should prepare for a long, difficult battle. Players should expect a high number of enemies, including more powerful skeletons such as Captains. However, when Captains are defeated, they also drop items that can assist players through the rest of the fight, including ammo crates, keys to Chests of Rage, and the flame-spewing Ashen Winds Skull. Buccaneers will likely need all these tools to fight off the final waves of enemies, which include Skeleton Lords.

Fighting your way through a Fort of Fortune will earn treasure-seeking pirates a ton of booty. Crates of ancient bone dust, exquisite spices, exotic silks, and more await in the vaults of Forts of Fortune. Players can also earn Athena's Fortune reputation from a number of the rewards packed into each vault.

If fighting off waves of the undead isn't appealing, players can also start new lives as merchants in season two of Sea of Thieves. Any emissary of the Merchant Alliance can purchase new commodity crates from Alliance representatives at each outpost. These crates can then be sold at other outposts for profit. To maximize the gold they can earn, players can track what commodities are in demand at specific outposts.

Regardless of how players go about earning their gold, they'll be able to do it in style. Sea of Thieves' Pirate Emporium has restocked its shelves with a wealth of new cosmetics, both for seafarers and their ships. Plenty of emotes have also been added to the game, including one that stuffs players into a barrel. Not only does it look funny, but players looking to sneak about, perhaps onto another ship, will be able to disguise themselves as a trustworthy cask.

Merchant Resource Crates

The Merchant Alliance now offer pirates the ability to purchase resources directly from Outposts to stock their ships ahead of a long Voyage.

Cannonball, Fruit and Wood Crates come filled to the brim and ready to be taken on board.

Storage Crates are supplied empty, providing plenty of space for the resources of your choice.

Crews are limited in how many Resource and Storage Crates can be purchased, and can only purchase one of each crate from any given Outpost in every three in-game days.

Gold Pouches

When defeating Skeleton Captains across the Sea of Thieves, players can now find Gold Pouches left among the debris. These can be collected to award gold to your crew immediately.

Skeleton Captains encountered during world events, while hunting bounties and even emergently can all now award Gold Pouches.

World Event Rebalancing

The frequency of battles against Ashen Lords and Flameheart’s Ghost Fleet has now been reduced.

Skeleton Forts will once again become the most frequently active world events, and their Vaults have been restocked with rewards for raiding crews.

The likelihood of being targeted by the Kraken immediately after a previous world event has been reduced.

Skeleton Ship Markers

After sinking Skeleton Fleets, the floating loot will have seagulls circling above it to help players find it more easily.

Ship Respawning

When losing your ship and using a Mermaid to grant you a new vessel, your crew will now be placed at a greater distance from enemy ships on the seas.

Accessibility

Front End Text Legibility

New accessibility options have been added to improve the legibility of text within the front end of the game.

Selecting ‘Disable Centred Text’ within the Accessibility Settings will update the text on the front end buttons text to be left-aligned, while ‘Increase Line Spacing’ will update the front end button text with wider line spacing.

UI Menu Blurring

When opening UI menus that overlap, the rear screen will now appear blurred to make the content easier to read.

Fixed Issues

Gameplay

Placing treasure on a Rowboat and rowing away from your ship should no longer cause treasure items to become hidden.

When receiving an invite from another player on Steam, the invite notification no longer displays the player’s gamertag, but can still be found on the invite menu.

Dropping items on moving mechanisms, such as the skeleton cage in ‘The Art of the Trickster’ Tall Tale, should now cause the item to stay attached rather than floating in mid-air.

When unlocking the trap door on the Maiden Voyage, players will no longer discover a stash of Doubloons hidden inside.

Crew nameplate icons should now show when other players are attacked by another player or skeleton.

Lost Shipments

When progressing through a Lost Shipments Voyage, if a shipwreck is unable to be created for any reason, Merchant Cargo will be surfaced alongside the Manifest out at sea to reward crews for their efforts.

Clues discovered on Lost Shipments Voyages should no longer appear blank.

Legend of Glitterbeard

Players should no longer be able to get stuck on the door or pushed up in the air and safe-teleported in certain areas.

Corrected text issues in Glitterbeard Journals.

Returning to the home location after having begun the sequence will no longer cause it to repeat.

Environment

Standing on the small ledge on the side of the Galleon should no longer cause the player to launch into the water.

Jumping into a set of barrels on a moving Galleon should no longer cause the player to appear outside the hull.

Pushing into certain areas of the Brigantine hull while carrying objects should no longer cause the player to appear outside the hull.

Players can no longer become stuck in the environment in the Pirate Legend Hideout and appear back in the sea.

Players should no longer become stuck and safe-teleport under the terrain during the Maiden Voyage.

Players should no longer be able to be launched up when diving against the pier on the Fort of the Damned.

Players should no longer be prevented from interacting with emergent chests at Cannon Cove.

Underwater vegetation should no longer be floating above terrain on Plunder Outpost.

Visual and Audio

When moving around the Outposts, the glass on various compasses and pocket watches should no longer pop in and out.

The Kraken Flag and the Inky Kraken Flag now have different iconography.

Drowning air bubbles in water and superheated water should no longer be missing.

Localization and Text

Venomous Kraken items should no longer have missing translations for item titles in non-English languages.

During the ‘Shores of Gold’ Tall Tale, the Gold Hoarder’s name should now appear correctly above his head during the final encounter.

The Order of Souls Voyage named ‘A Petrifying Conflict with Vicious Vessels’ should no longer be misspelled.

The prompt for Glitterbeard’s Journal in Glitterbeard’s Hideout should no longer be missing localization.

All pages of Glitterbeard’s Journal present in Glitterbeard’s Hideout should now be localized in all languages.

Glitterbeard's Beard should no longer be missing Vanity Chest localization in non-English languages.

The prompt for receiving Mysterious Notes should now be localized in non-English languages.

Mysterious Notes should no longer contain any missing translation in non-English languages.

Tall Tale Quest Books now have improved legibility with Japanese fonts.

Performance and Stability