Save Up To 90% On Steam Deck Games At Humble

If you’re looking for some Steam-Deck-verified PC games to play on Valve’s powerful handheld, you should check out Humble’s Games on the Go sale. Dozens of indies and AAA games are up to 90%, and all of them work well on Steam Deck. Of course, these games are also playable on PC or laptops, and the deals are worth it even if you don’t own a Steam Deck.

There are some great deals on offer, like Doom (2016) for $5 (normally $20) and its sequel Doom Eternal for $13.19 (normally $40). Speaking of Bethesda-published shooters, you can also grab Deathloop - Deluxe Edition for just $26.29 (down from $80), Wolfenstein II: the New Colossus Deluxe Edtion for $9 (normally $60), and Prey Deluxe Edition for $10 (normally $40).

If you’re into RPGs, Cyberpunk 2077 is just $30 (normally $60), The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition is $15 (normally $50), and Mortal Shell is $9 (normally $30).

Indie fans have plenty to check out too. The Pikmin-inspired strategy game Tinykin is down to $16.24 (normally $25), The Case of the Golden Idol is $14.39 (down from $18), and Celeste is just $5 (normally $20).

Those are just a small handful of highlights. Check out a list of some of our other favorite deals below, or head over to Humble to check out the dozens of other games discounted in the sale.

Humble Games on the Go sale