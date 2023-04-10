Save Up To 90% On Steam Deck Games At Humble
All titles are also playable on PC.
If you’re looking for some Steam-Deck-verified PC games to play on Valve’s powerful handheld, you should check out Humble’s Games on the Go sale. Dozens of indies and AAA games are up to 90%, and all of them work well on Steam Deck. Of course, these games are also playable on PC or laptops, and the deals are worth it even if you don’t own a Steam Deck.
There are some great deals on offer, like Doom (2016) for $5 (normally $20) and its sequel Doom Eternal for $13.19 (normally $40). Speaking of Bethesda-published shooters, you can also grab Deathloop - Deluxe Edition for just $26.29 (down from $80), Wolfenstein II: the New Colossus Deluxe Edtion for $9 (normally $60), and Prey Deluxe Edition for $10 (normally $40).
If you’re into RPGs, Cyberpunk 2077 is just $30 (normally $60), The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition is $15 (normally $50), and Mortal Shell is $9 (normally $30).
Indie fans have plenty to check out too. The Pikmin-inspired strategy game Tinykin is down to $16.24 (normally $25), The Case of the Golden Idol is $14.39 (down from $18), and Celeste is just $5 (normally $20).
Those are just a small handful of highlights. Check out a list of some of our other favorite deals below, or head over to Humble to check out the dozens of other games discounted in the sale.
Humble Games on the Go sale
- Case of the Golden Idol -- $14.39 ($
18)
- Celeste -- 55 ($20)
- Cyberpunk 2077 -- $30 ($
60)
- Deathloop - Deluxe Edition -- $26.39 ($
80)
- Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive edition -- $3.72 ($
24.80)
- Doom -- $5 ($
20)
- Doom Eternal -- $13.19 ($
40)
- Dusk -- $10 ($
20)
- Enter the Gungeon -- $7.49 ($
15)
- The Entropy Centre -- $17.49 ($
25)
- The Evil Within 2 -- $8 ($
40)
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number -- $3.74 ($
15)
- Indivisible -- $10 ($
40)
- Mortal Shell -- $9 ($
30)
- Norco -- $9 ($
15)
- Neon White -- $20 ($
25)
- Pathologic 2 -- $10.49 ($
35)
- Prey Deluxe Edition -- $10 ($
40)
- Shadow Warrior 2: Deluxe -- $8 ($
39.96)
- Star Renegade - Deluxe Edition -- $14.86 ($
29.72)
- Tinykin -- $16.24 ($
25)
- West of Dead -- $5 ($20)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition -- $15 ($
50)
- Wizard of Legend -- $4.79 ($
16)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Deluxe Edition -- $9 ($
60)
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- PS5 God Of War Ragnarok Bundle Receives Rare Discount For A Limited Time
- The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Preorders - Switch OLED Available Now
- Xbox Controllers Receive Huge Discounts At Amazon
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (3)
- Get A Free Zelda Art Print With Tears Of The Kingdom Preorders At Best Buy
- Get 8 Retro-Style FPS Games For $18
- Get Both Mario + Rabbids Games For Only $25 Today Only
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation