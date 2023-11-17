Save Big On The Dead Space Remake For PS5 And Xbox

The Dead Space remake is on sale for just $35 (was $70) at Best Buy during the retailer's early Black Friday sale event. The 50% discount applies to the physical PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, making this a perfect opportunity to grab one of the year's best games on current-gen platforms.

Newcomers will be treated to the definitive way to experience one of the best survival horror games ever, while Dead Space veterans will find this to be a massive upgrade over the original that’s more than worth revisiting. While graphics are the most notable difference between this remake and the original, it also benefits from no loading screens, reworked dialogue, updated mechanics, a redesigned map, and side missions to keep you busy while exploring the Ishimura.

Our Dead Space review gave the game an impressive 9/10, praising just about everything the reworked title has to offer. “Newcomers and hardcore Dead Space fans will get the most out of the experience, but this is now the quintessential way to play one of the survival horror genre's best,” wrote critic Richard Wakeling. “The remake's overhauled visuals are phenomenal across the board, bringing the Ishimura's suffocatingly grim bowels to life with a disgusting sheen.”

This Dead Space remake sale is just one of the many Black Friday gaming deals available at Best Buy and other online retailers right now. Be sure to check our Black Friday 2023 deals hub for even more of the latest PS5 and Xbox Series X|S discounts.