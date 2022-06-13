Save Big On Soul Hackers 2 Preorders For PC

Soul Hackers 2 preorders just opened up last week, but Fanatical is already offering a generous discount on the Steam version of this highly anticipated game. We’re not sure how long the deal will last, but for now, you can save up to $18 when preordering the Premium, Deluxe, or Standard version of Soul Hackers 2.

Soul Hackers 2 follows Ringo, an agent of Aion that’s fighting back against a supernatural threat in an attempt to save the world. As you progress through the game, you’ll unlock a variety of fusion combinations--abilities that let you create unique allies out of different demons you’ve collected. As expected from an Atlus game, you’ll also be treated to stylish graphics and a character-focused story arc.

We haven’t seen much of Soul Hackers 2, but everything released so far is more than enough to pique fans’ interest. You can check out the latest trailer below: