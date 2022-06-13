Save Big On Soul Hackers 2 Preorders For PC
Save up to $18 when preordering the PC version of Soul Hackers 2.
Soul Hackers 2 preorders just opened up last week, but Fanatical is already offering a generous discount on the Steam version of this highly anticipated game. We’re not sure how long the deal will last, but for now, you can save up to $18 when preordering the Premium, Deluxe, or Standard version of Soul Hackers 2.
Preorder Soul Hackers 2
$48+
Soul Hackers 2 doesn’t arrive until August 25, but this new deal makes it worthwhile to reserve your copy today. Here’s a closer look at the discounts currently available at Fanatical:
- Standard Edition -- $48 ($
60)
- Deluxe Edition -- $56 ($
70)
- Premium Edition -- $72 ($
90)
All preorders include the exclusive Persona 5 Phantom Thieves Outfit Pack. Spring for the Deluxe edition and you’ll get a Bonus Story Arc (Lost Numbers) and a Booster Item Pack. The Premium edition, meanwhile, offers all the above content along with a Bonus Demon Pack, Costume & BGM Pack, Mary’s Maid Frock outfit, and Ai-ho Demon.
Soul Hackers 2 follows Ringo, an agent of Aion that’s fighting back against a supernatural threat in an attempt to save the world. As you progress through the game, you’ll unlock a variety of fusion combinations--abilities that let you create unique allies out of different demons you’ve collected. As expected from an Atlus game, you’ll also be treated to stylish graphics and a character-focused story arc.
We haven’t seen much of Soul Hackers 2, but everything released so far is more than enough to pique fans’ interest. You can check out the latest trailer below:
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Nintendo Switch Exclusives Get Nice Discounts At Amazon
- 2TB Of Secure Cloud Storage Is Only $49 For A Limited Time
- Get A Lifetime VPN Subscription For Just $49
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- Amazon Prime 6 Free Games For June 2022 Revealed
- Xbox Games With Gold For June 2022: 2 Free Games Are Available Now
- PlayStation Plus Free Games For June 2022 Are Available Now
- All The Free Games For PC, PlayStation, Xbox, And Switch Right Now
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation