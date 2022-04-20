Save $600 On This High-End Lenovo Gaming Laptop

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop is on sale for an excellent price right now, bringing its price down to just $1180. A cheaper version of the Legion 5 is also on sale, along with the G27Q 27-inch gaming monitor--which is seeing a $130 price drop. All three discounts are available on eBay through authorized Lenovo sellers and are brand-new products. It's unclear when the sales will end.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gaming Laptop $1180 (was $1761) This version of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro has a lot going for it, but the big selling point is its RTX 3060 graphics card. It also comes with a high-end AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, which should be enough to hold dozens of games before picking up an external drive. When not hooked up to a monitor, the Legion's 16-inch screen offers an impressive 2560 x 1600 resolution. One of the biggest drawbacks to the laptop is its lackluster battery life (which only runs for about five hours before needing a charge), but overall it's a small price to pay for an otherwise packed spec sheet. See at eBay

If you're looking to pair your new laptop with a second monitor, consider checking out the discounted Lenovo G27Q. The 27-inch display is discounted to $230, down from $350, and it offers a 2560 x 1440 resolution alongside FreeSync technology for tear-free images.

Like everything about the Legion 5 Pro but want to save a few bucks? Another version of the Legion 5 is on sale for $1130, down from $1464. The big difference with this model is the lower 1920 x 1080 resolution and 256GB SSD. Aside from that, you'll still benefit from an RTX 3060, Ryzen 7, and 16GB RAM.