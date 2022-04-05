Save $50 On The Xbox Series S For A Limited Time

If you've been on the fence about buying an Xbox Series S, there's an excellent deal available right now that is definitely tempting. Over at Adorama, you can get the Xbox Series S for just $250 with promo code XBOXS2250. This is the best deal we've seen on the Xbox Series S so far. While finding the Xbox Series S in stock is easy nowadays, it's not super common to find deals on it. We'd expect this deal to sell out. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X is currently in stock at Walmart --if you'd rather have the more powerful currrent-gen Xbox with a disc drive.

The Xbox Series S has become readily available in 2022. It's almost always in stock at major retailers, including Amazon.

In recent weeks, the Xbox Series X has become far easier to buy than it once was. Walmart has had the Series X in stock for numerous weeks, with only brief interruptions in availability. Amazon also had the Series X in stock for a few days before selling out. While Xbox Series X stock seems to have stabilized, the same cannot be said about the PS5. The PS5 still routinely sells out in minutes and we're lucky to see more than one restock each week.