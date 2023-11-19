Save 50% On Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze For Black Friday

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze has received a massive discount for Black Friday 2023. For a limited time, you can snag the colorful side-scrolling platformer for only $30. This 50% discount matches the lowest price ever for Tropical Freeze, so it's certainly possible it'll sell out.

Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze is one of the many Wii U games that was given new life on Nintendo Switch. It earned a 9/10 in our Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze review.

"Tropical Freeze isn't a heavy-hitter from Nintendo in the same way Breath of the Wild or Super Mario Odyssey are, but it's a fantastic platformer that's bursting with creativity and expertly designed challenges," critic Peter Brown wrote. "It's tuned just right--always tough but rarely frustrating--to ensure that even the most common moments feel great. If you missed out when the game first debuted back in 2014, give it a shot today. It easily stands the test of time."

A bunch of other Nintendo Switch games are on sale for low prices during Black Friday 2023. You can check out more game deals below.

And if you're in the market for a new controller, it's worth noting you can get Super Mario Party and a pair of red/blue Joy-Cons for only $100 for Black Friday. You can also grab two of the best third-party Switch controllers at Amazon for great prices: the pro-style 8BitDo Ultimate and the Split Pad Pro, which is an ergonomically friendly alternative to Joy-Cons for handheld mode.

Black Friday Switch game deals at Amazon

Some of Amazon's deals are not live yet.

Black Friday Switch game deals at Best Buy

Black Friday Nintendo Switch controller deals