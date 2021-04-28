Samsung Launches Galaxy Book Pro And Pro 360, Super-Thin And Powerful Laptops

Samsung unveiled both the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptops during a press event on April 28, and the ultra-thin laptops combine PC power with smartphone portability. In the case of one of the Galaxy Book Pro 360 variants, you also get 5G connectivity for fast speeds wherever you're using it.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360's 5G feature is available on its 13-inch variant, though it's curiously left out of the 15-inch model as well as both Galaxy Book Pro versions. Alongside this connectivity, the Pro 360 13 comes with up to 1TB of storage, a Thunderbolt 4 port for 8K monitor support, and a battery that can last about 16 hours with normal use. Its USB-C fast-charger also lets you get up to 8 hours of charge in just 30 minutes. The Galaxy Book Pro starts at $1,000 and the Pro 360 starts at $1,200.

The Galaxy Book Pro series also supports WiFi 6E for quicker download times at your home office, and a new Pro Keyboard makes use of a scissor mechanism for about 1mm of travel distance--don't worry if you're concerned about this being as fragile as the Macbook Pro's older ultra-thin system, as that used butterfly keys. Apple is switching back to scissor keys for its newer computers, resulting in slightly thicker keys.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 models include a Super AMOLED display, while the Galaxy Book Pro models include a standard AMOLED display, offering optimized and native colors for better gaming. Though it certainly doesn't have the power of a high-end desktop PC, it's certainly more powerful than what we'd expect out of a system this light and thin, and a sustainable production process allowed Samsung to use some of the same parts to make multiple screen sizes, cutting down on waste.

Both the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 are available to preorder today.