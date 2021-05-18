GTA 5 PS5/Xbox Series X Mass Effect Review Warzone Nakatomi Plaza PlayStation Game Boost Games Xbox Series X Restocks Mass Effect Trophy Guide

Saints Row: The Third Comes To PS5 And Xbox Series X|S On May 25, Free For Current Owners

The third Saints Row game lands on new platforms next week and it's in line with how the game runs on ultra settings for PC.

By on

1 Comments

Saints Row: The Third Remastered will release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 25, developer Volition has announced. Everyone who already owns the game on console gets the upgrade for free, though standalone pricing was not revealed. Volition says this is indeed a very impressive update, bringing the game in line with the ultra settings on PC.

Frame rate is now 60fps with dynamic 4K resolution on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Additionally, Xbox Series X users can select between a Performance mode (60fps/1080p) and a Beauty mode (30fps/4K). PS5 players apparently don't have a choice between the two. PS5 players are getting a special bonus, however, as the DualSense controller will glow purple to match the franchise's trademark color scheme.

Click To Unmute
  1. The Ascent - Official Release Date Trailer
  2. How Resident Evil Village Captures 25 Years Of The Franchise
  3. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - Final Trailer
  4. Mario Golf: Super Rush - Gameplay Overview Trailer
  5. King Of Fighters XV - Official Leona Heidern Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  6. Lost Judgment - Official Announcement Trailer
  7. Mass Effect 1 Liara Romance Scene - Original VS Legendary Edition Comparison
  8. Days Gone - Launch Trailer
  9. Impossible Escape LTM Trailer - Fortnite
  10. Black Ops Cold War & Warzone | Season Three - Official 80's Action Heroes Trailer
  11. Genshin Impact - "Eula: Surging Frost" Collected Miscellany Traikler
  12. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Official Weapons & Traversal Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Saints Row: The Third Remastered - Official Reveal Trailer

On both PlayStation and Xbox, the game has "much faster" loading times thanks to the SSDs in the machines.

In addition, it was announced that Saints Row: The Third Remastered will launch on GOG on May 22, which is also when the game comes to PC. GOG is a DRM-free platform.

Saints Row: The Third originally released in 2011, while the Remastered version released in 2020 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The new edition includes all of the game's DLC and expansions in a single package. Along with that, the remaster updates the game's visuals with a new lighting engine and completely reworked textures.

A sequel, Saints Row IV, was released in 2013. Saints Row: Gat out of Hell then debuted in 2015.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Saints Row: The Third
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)