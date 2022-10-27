Sackboy: A Big Adventure Launch-Day Discount Is Available Now

The once PlayStation-exclusive platformer Sackboy: A Big Adventure has made the leap to PC. If you're interested in picking up the charming 3D platformer, make sure to snag it at Green Man Gaming. Right now, you can save 10% on Sackboy at GMG. Since you're getting a Steam key by ordering through Green Man Gaming, this is the ideal way to pick up the PC port at launch.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is the latest game in the LittleBigPlanet platformer series. Sackboy: A Big Adventure sees the titular mascot go from 2D side-scrolling to full 3D platforming, and includes more bespoke solo content than the previous LittleBigPlanet games that focused on player-made levels. There’s still multiplayer content, however, letting up to 2-4 players team up to take on the main story together, as well as special co-op levels and game modes.

Sackboy can be aptly compared to Super Mario 3D World in terms of its mix of self-contained levels played from a 3D perspective.

In GameSpot’s Sackboy: A Big Adventure review, Mike Epstein praised the level design and responsive controls, calling the game “a fun little romp of a platformer, with lots of interesting moments.”