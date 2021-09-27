Sable Guide: How To Get The Merchant Mask

In Sable, you can forge a mask by tracking down three copies of the same badge. The Merchant Mask--a sandy gold face covering with four red dots--can be built this way and you can do it fairly early on in the game if you know where to look for the components. As is the case for many quests in the game, to get the Merchant Mask, you will need to head to Eccria and speak to Merchant Iria, a terse businesswoman who presides over trade in the city.

If this is your first time going to the desert settlement, you can reach Eccria by heading west from Burnt Oak Station. You should see tall rocks to the north and south, and a lake to the north. Once you reach the city, you will find that the power is out. Follow the “Heartbreak in the City” quest until you restore the power, then return to this guide.

Now that the power is back on, you can find Merchant Iria holed up in an office toward the center of the town, at the end of a narrow hallway. But in order to reach her, you will need to pay off Yannis, a bulky guard in armor who is watching the door. This particular bouncer has a taste for pomegranates and you can purchase one from Serai Merchant Josh at the open-air market located beneath the bridge that leads into Eccria from the south. (You may need to get closer to Josh than you think to speak to him. Unfortunately for Josh’s other customers, we had to climb up on top of his fruit display to get the dialogue prompt to work).

With your pomegranate in hand, return to the hallway and offer the fruit, which Yannis will accept gratefully. Once Yannis lets you by, follow the tunnel until it dead ends in an office where you will find Merchant Iria seated at a desk. Offer to trade with her and you will see that she has Merchant Badges for sale for 100 cuts a piece. Buy three.

Now that you have the Merchant Badges, head for Burnt Oak Station. When you arrive, walk up to the greenish blue tent on the east side of the plateau. Inside, you’ll find the Mask Caster. Speak to them and they can take your three badges and form them into one mask. Give them your badges and you will receive the Merchant Mask in return.

As with the vast majority of clothing items in Sable, the Merchant Mask doesn’t actually do anything. You might expect it to score you a discount in your trades with other merchants, but no. It’s only really worth pursuing if you want to look like the other salespeople that populate the world of Midden.

