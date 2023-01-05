Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Can Be Heard Trash Talking Other Teams In FIFA 23

FIFA 23 players have recently discovered an Easter egg, where club owners/actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney trash talk other teams.

A PC Gamer report explains that the football club Reynolds and Rob McElhenney own, Wrexham AFC, is one of the oldest clubs in the country. It's also not one of the Premier League teams and is placed in a "semi-pro league." Similar to how baseball has the major and minor leagues, Wrexham AFC would be considered a minor league team.

The report showcases a YouTube video where Reynolds and McElhenney take jabs at Liverpool and call them "tiny, tiny club Liverpool -- tiny club, tiny town." The two can be heard talking smack to Stockport County in another video.

It was revealed in 2021 that Wrexham AFC would be in FIFA 22 via the "Rest of the World" category, which features all teams that aren't in the top leagues. Of course, Wrexham AFC returned to FIFA 23 with a bit of a twist this time.

