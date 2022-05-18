Rural Life-Sim Spirittea Blends Stardew Valley With Spirited Away, Coming Later This Year

Spirittea, a rural life-sim set in East Asia, has been officially announced by developer Cheesemaster Games and publisher No More Robots. Described as a cross between Stardew Valley and the acclaimed anime film Spirited Away, Spirittea tasks you with restoring an old bathhouse that can help restless spirits find peace in the afterlife.

After accidentally drinking from an old mystical teapot, the protagonist of Spirittea gains the ability to see the spirit world. Players will find local NPCs and spirits to help as they live through each day, take part in different hobbies that range from bug catching to karaoke, and upgrade their bathhouse.

Once a spirit arrives at your inn, you can offer them towels, salts, snacks, and a hot soak. More upgrades mean better amenities, and you'll be able to add new furniture, rooms, and baths to your little getaway which in turn attracts more fascinating and powerful spirits.

Spirittea will launch later this year on PC and console. If you're planning to grab it on PC, the Steam Page for Spirittea is now live.

For similar feel-good games, it'll be worth seeing what this year's Wholesome Direct will have to announce. Like several other publishers and initiatives, this showcase of gentle and charming games will take place in June, and if you want to stay up to date on everything, you can check out our Not-E3 Press Conference schedule.