RuneScape Is Coming To Mobile, Will Be Cross-Play With PC

RuneScape, that MMO that you probably played in middle or high school, is still around, and developer Jagex announced today that it's coming to mobile devices. What's more, it'll support cross-play between mobile and PC.

Both RuneScape and Old-School RuneScape will be coming to mobile, with Old-School RuneScape launching this winter and RuneScape coming after that. They'll be fully cross-play compatible between PC and mobile--meaning that you'll be able to close the game on your PC and pick it up seamlessly on your phone, the developer stated in a press release. You can see some screenshots from the mobile versions below; the first four images are from Old-School RuneScape, while the last is from RuneScape.

"The RuneScape titles will become the first mainstream and established Western MMORPGs on mobile in full and the first to deliver cross-platform play between PC and mobile platforms," the developer claimed.

In case you haven't been following the game closely since its heyday in the mid-2000s, RuneScape is actually now two different games. RuneScape is the current iteration of the game that the developer has been working on since 2001. Old-School RuneScape, meanwhile, is based on the 2007 version of the game and was released in 2013; updates for the game are voted on by the player community.

Runescape continues to receive frequent support and content updates from Jagex. In the 16 years since its launch, the developer has created several expansions and released overhauls such as the "Runescape 3" update. It is free-to-play, but it also has an optional, paid subscription.