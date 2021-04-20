Rockstar Makes DLC For Max Payne 3 And L.A. Noire Free On PC Only

A long list of DLC for two of Rockstar's games, Max Payne 3 and L.A. Noire, is now free to anyone that owns the games on PC.

Title updates for both Max Payne 3 and L.A. Noire reveal the DLC players can expect to find in-game the next time they boot up either title. The content arrived after both games, along with some other Rockstar titles, were removed from Steam, as spotted by PC Gamer. These updates also removed support for 32-bit operating systems, although that shouldn't be a problem for your average PC user. 32-bit operating systems are extremely rare to find on modern-day computers, mainly because they were in fashion when 32-bit processors were, before 2001.

While it's nice to get some free content for a couple of great Rockstar games, there aren't many players around to actually appreciate it. According to Steamcharts, Max Payne 3's peak player count over the past 30 days is 768, with an average of just 300. L.A. Noire is only slightly more populated, reaching a peak of 842 players and averaging at 323 over the same time period.

That low player count shouldn't impact anyone trying to enjoy the new free content for L.A. Noire, but Max Payne 3 is another story. The DLC for the former is all single-player focused, while extra content for the latter is almost exclusively for the game's multiplayer. With Max Payne 3's low player count, it may be hard for anyone hopping back into the game to really try out all of its free content.

Here is the full list of DLC PC players have received for free in Max Payne 3:

Max Payne 3: Deathmatch Made in Heaven Pack

Max Payne 3: Painful Memories Pack

Max Payne 3: Hostage Negotiation Pack

Max Payne 3: Local Justice Pack

Max Payne 3: Silent Killer Loadout Pack

Max Payne 3: Cemetery Map

Max Payne 3: Special Edition Pack

Max Payne 3: Deadly Force Burst

Max Payne 3: Pill Bottle Item

Max Payne 3: Classic Max Payne Character

And the free DLC for L.A. Noire: