Rockstar Makes DLC For Max Payne 3 And L.A. Noire Free On PC Only
Long lists of DLC for both games were made available to all PC players in title updates yesterday.
A long list of DLC for two of Rockstar's games, Max Payne 3 and L.A. Noire, is now free to anyone that owns the games on PC.
Title updates for both Max Payne 3 and L.A. Noire reveal the DLC players can expect to find in-game the next time they boot up either title. The content arrived after both games, along with some other Rockstar titles, were removed from Steam, as spotted by PC Gamer. These updates also removed support for 32-bit operating systems, although that shouldn't be a problem for your average PC user. 32-bit operating systems are extremely rare to find on modern-day computers, mainly because they were in fashion when 32-bit processors were, before 2001.
While it's nice to get some free content for a couple of great Rockstar games, there aren't many players around to actually appreciate it. According to Steamcharts, Max Payne 3's peak player count over the past 30 days is 768, with an average of just 300. L.A. Noire is only slightly more populated, reaching a peak of 842 players and averaging at 323 over the same time period.
That low player count shouldn't impact anyone trying to enjoy the new free content for L.A. Noire, but Max Payne 3 is another story. The DLC for the former is all single-player focused, while extra content for the latter is almost exclusively for the game's multiplayer. With Max Payne 3's low player count, it may be hard for anyone hopping back into the game to really try out all of its free content.
Here is the full list of DLC PC players have received for free in Max Payne 3:
- Max Payne 3: Deathmatch Made in Heaven Pack
- Max Payne 3: Painful Memories Pack
- Max Payne 3: Hostage Negotiation Pack
- Max Payne 3: Local Justice Pack
- Max Payne 3: Silent Killer Loadout Pack
- Max Payne 3: Cemetery Map
- Max Payne 3: Special Edition Pack
- Max Payne 3: Deadly Force Burst
- Max Payne 3: Pill Bottle Item
- Max Payne 3: Classic Max Payne Character
And the free DLC for L.A. Noire:
- The Broderick Detective Suit
- The Sharpshooter Detective Suit
- The Badge Pursuit Challenge & Button Man Suit
- “The Naked City" Vice Case
- "A Slip of the Tongue" Traffic Case
- "Nicholson Electroplating" Arson Case
- "Reefer Madness" Vice Case
- “The Consul’s Car” Traffic Case
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation