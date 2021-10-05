Rocket League's New James Bond DLC Launches This Week, Includes Aston Martin Valhalla Supercar

Rocket League is adding a new James Bond car ahead of No Time To Die's release in US theaters this weekend. The Aston Martin Valhalla--which is the British car company's newest supercar model that is slated to debut in real life in 2024--is coming to the popular free-to-play game on October 7, just one day before the new Bond movie hits theaters.

The Aston Martin Valhalla is unique for Rocket League not only because it is featured briefly in No Time To Die, but also because it's Rocket League's first gasoline/battery electric hybrid. In Rocket League, the car has a Dominus hitbox and the Reel Life decal, as well as specially designed engine audio and unique wheels. These items can only be equipped to the Valhalla.

The Aston Martin Valhalla is coming to Rocket League on October 7 for 1100 credits, which is about $10. It will be available only until October 13.

Additionally, Rocket League is adding three James Bond-themed challenges. Complete them and you'll earn the Aston Martin DB5 banner, the Agent 007 avatar border, and the 00 Agent player title.

The Aston Martin Valhalla is not the first James Bond car in Rocket League, as the Aston Martin DB5 came to the game previously. It will return to the item shop on October 7, and you can get it through the Bond 007 Collection that has both cars for 2000 credits.

As for No Time To Die, the film opens in US cinemas on October 8. It already premiered in the UK and other international markets, where it has performed ahead of expectations.