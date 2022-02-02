Rocket League Sideswipe Season 2 Goes Live Today With New Volleyball Mode And More

Rocket League Sideswipe, the recently released mobile version of the popular soccer-with-cars game, has received a big new Season 2 update.

Season 2 is arrives today, February 2, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, and it adds a new Rocket Pass (the game's version of a battle pass), seasonal challenges, and what appears to be the centerpiece, a volleyball mode.

In volleyball mode, teams of two try to score the ball on a net in the middle of the arena. There are no goals, however, as players instead score when the ball hits the ground, like in real volleyball. Season 1's special mode, Hoops, is being removed to make way for volleyball. New modes will rotate in and out each season.

Sideswipe Season 2 launches today

Additionally, Sideswipe has been updated with casual playlists, which are playlists featuring various modes that have no impact on ranking. This is just like how it works on Rocket League for console and PC.

Finally, Sideswipe players who played during Season 1 will receive rewards that mark their progress and achievements, developer Psyonix said. You can read Psyonix's blog post to see a full rundown of what's new in Season 2.