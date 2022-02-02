Rocket League Sideswipe Season 2 Goes Live Today With New Volleyball Mode And More

Psyonix's mobile game grows again with the launch of a big new Season 2 update.

By on

Comments

Rocket League Sideswipe, the recently released mobile version of the popular soccer-with-cars game, has received a big new Season 2 update.

Season 2 is arrives today, February 2, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, and it adds a new Rocket Pass (the game's version of a battle pass), seasonal challenges, and what appears to be the centerpiece, a volleyball mode.

Click To Unmute
  1. Dying Light 2 Stay Human Old Gen Console Gameplay
  2. Dying Light 2: Stay Human - Everything To Know
  3. FromSoftware Before Dark Souls
  4. Battlefield 2042 Season 1 Delayed Till When?! | GameSpot News
  5. TALES OF ARISE - Introduction Animation
  6. 8 Weird Ways To Duplicate Weapons In Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  7. Dying Light 2: Stay Human Ultimate Beginner’s Guide
  8. Dying Light 2: Stay Human First 20 Minutes
  9. Dying Light 2 Stay Human Video Review In Progress
  10. FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER | Season 2 Trailer
  11. Official Launch Trailer - Life is Strange: Remastered Collection
  12. Phantom Breaker: Omnia - Release Date Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Rocket League Sideswipe Video Review

In volleyball mode, teams of two try to score the ball on a net in the middle of the arena. There are no goals, however, as players instead score when the ball hits the ground, like in real volleyball. Season 1's special mode, Hoops, is being removed to make way for volleyball. New modes will rotate in and out each season.

Sideswipe Season 2 launches today
Sideswipe Season 2 launches today

Additionally, Sideswipe has been updated with casual playlists, which are playlists featuring various modes that have no impact on ranking. This is just like how it works on Rocket League for console and PC.

Finally, Sideswipe players who played during Season 1 will receive rewards that mark their progress and achievements, developer Psyonix said. You can read Psyonix's blog post to see a full rundown of what's new in Season 2.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Rocket League
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Android
Mobile
Cloud Gaming hub
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)