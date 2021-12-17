Rocket League Frosty Fest 2021 Challenges, Rewards, And More

Rocket League Frosty Fest is back for another spin (plus a barrel roll, flip-reset, and turtle shot), and this year's event features another 10 brand-new holiday cosmetics, plus lots of extra XP all wrapped up just for you. Here's what you'll need to do in order to complete all Frosty Fest challenges, as well as what kind of presents you'll receive once you're done.

Rocket League Frosty Fest Challenges

There are 12 total challenges for Frosty Fest 2021, and 10 of them include brand-new items such as player titles, battle-car decals, and more. Two additional challenges can be completed again and again during Frosty Fest, which ends on January 3. Here are all 10 challenges and their rewards:

Earn 25,000 XP - Reindeer Game decal

Get 25 clears in online matches - Cold Shoulders player banner

Get 15 assists or clears in online matches - Abominable Throwman title

Score at least 250 points during five different online matches - Iced Out border

Get 10 saves or epic saves in online matches - Nutcracker decal (Dominus)

Play five online matches - Flannel paint finish

Win five online matches - Naughty List decal (Octane)

Score 5,000 total points in online matches - Drummer Hat topper (white)

Get 10 goals, assists, or saves in 10 Snow Day Extra Modes - Drummer Hat topper (red)

Hit the ball 50 times in online matches - Ring-A-Ling wheels

Play 20 online matches - Golden Gift (random rare item; repeatable up to five times during Frost Fest)

Win 10 online matches - 20,000 XP (repeatable for the duration of Frosty Fest)

For once, making the naughty list is a good thing.

The frosty festivities extend into the other parts of the game as well. Limited-time modes arrive in the form of Winter Breakaway and Spike Rush, with the former being available until Christmas Eve before the latter takes over until the end of Frosty Fest. You can visit Beckwith Park to find a much chillier rendition of the stadium just for the seasonal event, or check in the Item Shop for the Frosty Pack (1,100 credits), which includes four items including:

Tygris battle-car (Crimson)

Frostbite rocket boost (Forest Green)

Wonderment wheels (Crimson)

Sub-Zero goal explosion (Forest Green)

Frosty Fest is now live in Rocket League.