Rocket League Brings Back NFL DLC For The Super Bowl

Rocket League is celebrating this weekend's Super Bowl 56 by bringing back last year's NFL DLC and also adding new drops for a special bundle you can buy for a limited time.

The 2021 NFL Fan Pass is coming back to Rocket League's store from February 9-15. Available for 1,000 Credits, the bundle has all the previous DLC, as well as new animated breakout and fennec decals. It also includes helmet toppers for all 32 NFL teams. Everyone who bought last year's NFL Fan Pass will get the new content automatically.

The NFL Fan Pass 21 returns for 2022

Additionally, developer Psyonix is bringing back the Gridiron limited-time mode for the duration of the event, and it includes special challenges to complete to earn gear such as the Field General player title and the NFL wheel. The 4v4 Gridiron mode replaces the soccer ball with a football, with teams "passing" it to each other to score.

You can read Psyonix's full blog post to get all the details on the new NFL Fan Pass.

What's more, Psyonix is bringing back the Gridiron Games event. Some of the best Rocket League players will compete in Gridiron mode live on Twitch starting this Thursday, February 10.

In other Super Bowl news, EA Sports has released the results of its annual Super Bowl simulation using the Madden video game, and the simulation has predicted an upset this year. Super Bowl 56 takes place this Sunday, February 13. In addition to the game, there will be plenty of high-profile ads during the game, including the first trailer for Amazon's Lord of the Rings series.