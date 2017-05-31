Rock Band 4 Gets Big New Update, Here's What It Does

A big new update for the music game Rock Band 4 is out now, adding a new Seasons mode and a Mission system, while a number of bugs are fixed with the patch as well.

Seasons, a change to the Rivals Challenge format, in Rock Band 4 run for eight weeks. You start with the Bronze ranking and move up from there; no longer can you be demoted if you take time off, which sounds like a nice thing. Of course there are rewards to rack up for moving through the ranks, and you can read more about them here on Harmonix's website.

As for the new Missions system, this is a list of tasks you can take on, examples playing five big rock endings and one that asks you to miss just one note in a song. Some Missions tie in to your Crew, where each member contributes to an overall XP goal. There are also timed missions, themed missions, and "Secret" missions, Harmonix says.

Here are some other notable highlights from Rock Band 4's new update:

You can now press one button to look at the different items in the Activity Feed

The Feed has been streamlined, so you will no longer see notifications for when someone earned an allotment of XP, while Rivals notifications are going to be "far less frequent"

In the Music Store, recommendations now have "better individual tailoring"

The Rock Band companion app is updated with the ability to enter the Rivals hub and see scores and percentiles, XP earned, and an overall ranking bar

Vocal Overdrive has changed so you can disable audio activation so that a door slam or any other unexpected noise won't activate the Overdrive

Stuttering and drag should be improved thanks to Harmonix doing "deep, deep code dives"

Here are the rest of the patch notes for the new Rock Band 4 update, as written by Harmonix:

Rock Band 4 June Update Patch Notes

Song Gameplay

Fixed issues to prevent seeing ‘Checking Setlist’ during an online session

Improved game performance during songs

Vocals can now toggle off audio-based Overdrive activation

Fixed an issue related to Pro Drums fast cymbal tracking

Fixed an issue with perfect solos awarding 99% performance and fewer points

Fixed an issue where Vocals would see incorrect post-song stats online

Fixed issues with disappearing gems on guitar and bass after pausing

Fixed PS4 issues with legacy controllers online

Fixed an issue with Pro Drums conversion for Spotlight Songs

Fixed an issue with the ‘roll lane’ display on Drums and Pro Drums

Fixed an issue with certain Freestyle Guitar Solos

Standardized a scoring issue on guitar and bass

Standardized the location of drum fills

Fixed an issue with instrument icons after a Big Rock Ending

Fixed an issue with Vocal scoring

Added lanes to some songs

Fixed an issue with BRE exploits

Adjusted track opacity

Improved visibility of beat lines on note track

Fixed an issue with the ‘Complete a song in Brutal Mode’ trophy/Achievement in Rockudrama

Fixed an issue with Play Together

Fixed an issue where the strum bar would not adjust Breakneck Speed during a song

Fixed an issue where whammy activity was not appearing online

Fixed an issue with songs that have No-Part on guitar or bass

Game Audio

Added new shell audio (menu songs)

Added new SFX to some events

Standardized song audio levels. Content from RB1, RB2, LEGO, and initial DLC now -3 db, RB3 and RB3 era DLC now -1.5 db, bringing them in line with Rock Band 4 era releases

General Fixes