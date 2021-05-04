Roblox Notches 202 Million Estimated Monthly Users, An All-Time High

According to the Roblox metrics blog and tools site RTrack, the game-making platform notched a staggering 202 million estimated users in April 2021, an all-time high and an increase of 10 million from March 2021.

These are impressive numbers by any metric. For comparison, Call of Duty had more than 100 million monthly active players in 2020, which drove record revenue. One source stated that Among Us clocked over half a billion (500 million) active users in November 2020, which made it the most popular game ever in terms of that measure. However, based on Among Us's SteamCharts, those numbers have decreased substantially in the intervening six months, though they're still quite healthy. Minecraft recently notched 140 million monthly active users. What makes Roblox so successful is the fact that these numbers have stayed consistent over the past few months.

"Defying predictions, Roblox MAU hits all time high at 202 Million Estimated Users in April 2021, picking up 10 Million users compared to the month before." $RBLXhttps://t.co/sS71Fs7MKd — RTrack (@rtrack_live) May 4, 2021

According to the blog post, this is somewhat of a surprise. (Also, keep in mind these are estimated numbers, not official numbers.) Developer Roblox Corporation stated to investors that it expected the monthly active users number to decrease in the first few months of 2021 as global lockdown measures ease in the face of growing vaccination numbers. However, the decrease from 199 million monthly active users in February 2021 to 192 million monthly active users in March is the only decrease that the title has seen so far this year.

Despite all these players, Roblox currently doesn't make a profit, though its CEO is optimistic about the future. A new Tamagotchi-esque game developed in Roblox called Adopt Me recently set a concurrent player record on the platform with 1.92 million simultaneous players.