Roblox Made $7 Million Per Day In September

Roblox has posted its key metrics for September, revealing that the gaming platform made an average of $7 million per day for the month. The company went public early last year, and has released the September metrics as part of its regular reporting for shareholders.

The company reported between $212 million and $219 million in bookings for September--averaging out to over $7 million per day, and improving on last year's numbers by 11% to 15%. The game also continues to post record numbers of daily users, with Septembers stats reporting 57.8 million daily active users for an increase of 23% year-on-year, along with a 16% increase in engagement.

Roblox has pointed to fluctuations in international currencies to explain lower-than-expected growth in bookings for this period, including a decrease of 7-10% year-on-year for average bookings per daily user. "The strengthening of the US Dollar against the Euro, British Pound, and other foreign currencies during 2022 has had an adverse impact on bookings," the company explains.

Market interest in Roblox has cooled off a little since it became the most valuable game company on the US stock market last year. The company still has yet to turn a profit despite impressive revenue figures, but Roblox seems confident in its overall strategy, which includes supporting third-party developers on its platform, as well as the Roblox content creators who stream or make videos for social media.