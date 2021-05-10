Roblox Continues To Add To Its Massive Playerbase, Now Up To 42.1 Million Daily Active Users

Roblox has long been one of the most popular games in the world--it's had millions of fans for its nearly fifteen-year run. But it continues to grow and bring in new players, and it's now up to 42.1 million daily active users.

According to Roblox's Q1 2021 earnings, the game has also achieved solid revenue in addition to its huge playerbase, earning $387 million in revenue. Both revenue and daily active users (DAUs) are way up year-over-year, with revenue up 140% from Q1 2020 and DAUs up 37% from Q1 2020.

Roblox has exploded in popularity since the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns went into effect across the world in March 2020. It has rapidly become one of the most popular games in the world--while showing off a particularly consistent streak in audience growth. Its recent successes have even surprised developer Roblox Corporation, which expected growth and revenue to decrease as lockdowns lifted throughout the world. However, while there was a slight downturn between February and March in monthly active users (MAUs), Roblox is now up to an all-time high 202 million MAUs.

Roblox's fantastic year led to a massive initial public offering, and the company is valued at $35 billion. However, it still doesn't make a profit, having lost $134 million in Q1 2021. In spite of this, Roblox Corporation's CEO is still optimistic about the future, as the company continues to invest money in improving the game's core technology.