Riders Republic Beta Coming Up Soon, Here's How To Sign Up And What's Included

Ubisoft's extreme sports game Riders Republic will have a beta on console and PC later this month, letting players sample some of the content and modes. You can register here.

The beta--which runs August 23-25--will feature a first look at three careers, including Bike Races, Snow Tricks, and Air Sports. Four multiplayer modes will be supported, including the following (descriptions written by Ubisoft):

Mass Races: The crazier the better in these epic, multisport races with more than 50 players. New races appear randomly on the map every hour, so players will need to get ready to watch their blind spots, protect their position and remain agile with their skills as they fight their way to the finish line. Tricks Battle: Compete in 6v6 matchups and try to land as many tricks as possible on the various modules to capture them and earn points. The team with the highest score wins. Free for All: Challenge new opponents and show them how it’s done through a select playlist of events. Versus Mode: Players can join up with friends in their career progression and see who’s the very best.

For the Mass Races, 50 players are supported on next-gen and PC only, and the PS4/Xbox One versions of the game are capped at 20 players.

Pre-loading for the Riders Republic beta begins August 21. Ubisoft also noted that every multiplayer mode can be played alongside five others in co-op. The Riders Republic beta registration page lets you choose a platform and put your name in the mix for a chance to get in. Those who are chosen for the beta will receive two additional invitations that they can send to friends.

Riders Republic is developed by Ubisoft Annecy, the same team that led the development on the winter sports game Steep. The game takes players to a "lively social playground" where they can take part in sports like biking, skiing, snowboarding, wingsuiting, and rocket wingsuiting across famous American national parks.

After a delay, Riders Republic is slated to launch on October 28 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, as well as PS4 and Xbox One. It'll be on streaming services too, including Stadia and Luna, while subscribers to Ubisoft+ will get access to the game as well.

For more, check out GameSpot's Riders Republic preorder guide.