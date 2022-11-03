Review Roundup For God Of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok is easily one of the biggest game releases of the year, and ahead of its arrival on store shelves next week, reviews have gone live for the PlayStation exclusive. Unsurprisingly, God of War Ragnarok is being hailed as a blockbuster hit to end the year with, an action-packed experience that deftly weaves satisfying combat with plenty of charm and heart.

"Sony Santa Monica brings back what made the original God of War reboot great and delivers another fantastic story with exceptional writing," Tamoor Hussain wrote in GameSpot's God of War Ragnarok review. "In a game where a hulking god rips all manner of creatures limb from limb, the most shocking moments aren't bathed in blood, but carried by poignant words and heartfelt emotions."

Game: God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok Platforms: PS5 and PS4

PS5 and PS4 Developer: Sony Santa Monica

Sony Santa Monica Release Date: November 9

November 9 Price: $70

For more, you can check out a roundup on GameSpot's sister site Metacritic where God of War Ragnarok currently has a 94 metascore based on 73 reviews.

GameSpot -- 90/100

"God of War Ragnarok is a lavish production with pristine visuals, jaw-dropping scale, crunchy combat that is as satisfying as it is brutal, and a world that begs to have its every corner and crevice explored. It's a spectacular blockbuster, but these are the least of its achievements." -- Tamoor Hussain [Full review]

IGN -- 10/10

"An enthralling spectacle to behold and an even more exciting one to take the reins of, God of War Ragnarok melds action and adventure together to create a new, unforgettable Norse saga. Impeccable writing, pitch-perfect performances, knockout action – it's a complete work of art from top to bottom." -- Simon Cardy [Full review]

GamesRadar -- 4.5/5

"I found God of War Ragnarok an oddly split experience overall. There's a light start that feels padded – still good but missing depth – which leads into a weighty finish that's every bit the equal of its predecessor. But despite feeling like a 15 hour story trying to fill a 30 hour game, God of War Ragnarok is still easily one of the best PS5 games of the year. -- Leon Hurley [Full review]

VGC

MMORPG -- 10/10

"God of War Ragnarok is, simply put, the complete package. It tells one of the best stories in video games, one that will have you run the gamut of emotions while playing through it. Fighting the enemies of the realms feels a lot like the previous game, but there's enough new and refined elements to help it stand on its own." -- Jason Fanelli [Full review]

VG247 -- 5/5

"Although it starts out remarkably similar to the 2018 God of War both mechanically and graphically, God of War Ragnarok gradually builds into a meaningful evolution for the series, expanding the scope of gameplay both stealthily and overtly, while delivering a tense and twisty story that bends legend around its characters in exciting and endlessly interesting ways." -- James Billcliffe [Full review]

Game Informer -- 95/100

"God of War Ragnarök feels a lot like God of War (2018), which is a compliment considering how fantastic that game is. Sony Santa Monica was right to not break what wasn't broken and it has expertly continued the story threads that were left hanging from the previous game. Any complaints about the overall experience (familiar combat, collecting and leveling up equipment isn't particularly interesting) are quickly forgotten in the face of the compelling narrative, believable character relationships, and incredible visuals and animation. -- Kyle Hilliard [Full review]

The Gamer -- 4/5

"God of War Rangarok is a spellbinding tour of the nine realms that doesn't quite manage to justify its dalliances." -- Eric Switzer [Full review]