Returnal Update 3.0 To Add Campaign Co-Op And New Survival Mode

Campaign co-op and a new survival mode are coming to Returnal. Announced during Sony's most recent State of Play, Returnal: Ascension is the latest expansion to grace the 2021 roguelike, and adds a whole new element of challenge--and cooperation--to the sci-fi shooter. The update is slated to be released on March 23 and will be free for all players.

According to PlayStaton, Returnal: Ascension adds a robust campaign co-op mode that allows you to "share your entire journey through the shifting labyrinth of Atropos with another player." In addition, the update also adds The Tower of Sisyphus--"an ascending gauntlet of increasingly dangerous phases, with each containing twenty floors." Upon entering the tower, players will be tasked with eliminating all enemies on each floor before advancing to the next one, with plenty of brutal battles and unexpected challenges tucked away on each one.

While this new cooperative mode may take some of the stress out of the game's notoriously grueling campaign, Housemarque has confirmed friends will not be able to join you in The Tower of Sisyphus or the game's Challenge Mode.