Returnal For PS5 Drops To $30 At Amazon During Prime Day 2023

Housemarque's stellar PS5 game Returnal is on sale for only $30 at Amazon for Prime Day 2023. Though it launched as a PS5 exclusive, it has since been ported to PC. You can get the PC version (Steam key) for $40.79 at Fanatical.

Returnal was one of GameSpot's favorite games of 2021. Our 9/10 Returnal review praised the game's mysterious story and scary cutscenes, along with its innovative (at the time) use of DualSense haptics and 3D sound. "Do you need to be a little brave to play Returnal? Yeah. Do you need to be glutton for punishment? It helps. They say that anything worth doing should scare you at least a little bit. I'm not sure if that's always true, but Returnal makes a strong case," critic Mike Epstein wrote.

In 2022, Housemarque released a major update dubbed Ascension. It added co-op and a new Sisyphean endless mode to the rogue-like third-person shooter. It also added a solo-only mode called Tower of Sisyphus, along with a series of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements.

Following Returnal's release, Sony acquired developer Housemarque. The Finnish studio is now making a new IP that has yet to be announced.

You can check out more great PS5 Prime Day game deals below:

Disclosure: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom.