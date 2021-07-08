Resident Evil Village Sells 4.5 Million Copies

Resident Evil Village continues to put up big sales numbers. Capcom has announced that the spooky title has now sold more than 4.5 million copies globally.

This is up from 4 million at the end of May, and 3 million at launch. If the sales disclosure is the same as with the previous ones, the figure counts copies sold at retail and digitally. The new 4.5 million sales number for Village is displayed prominently on the game's website.

At E3 2021, Capcom announced that DLC is coming to Village, though we don't know exactly what it is. "By popular demand, development has just started on additional DLC for Resident Evil Village," Capcom said at the time.

In addition to the DLC, Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil Re:Verse, the competitive multiplayer title, will launch at some point in July.

We scored the game a 9/10 in our Resident Evil Village review, calling it "an excellent return to the horror underpinnings of the franchise, but cunningly altered with new ideas and a new perspective."